THE ROLLING STONES - Further Details Revealed For Rolling Stone: Life And Death Of Brian Jones Documentary DVD And Soundtrack Album, Available June 12

June 12 is the release date for the DVD and Original Motion Picture Soundtrack album for Rolling Stone: Life And Death Of Brian Jones. You can pre-order the DVD here, and the soundtrack here.

Rolling Stone: Life And Death Of Brian Jones is the documentary from acclaimed filmmaker Danny Garcia (The Rise And Fall Of The Clash, Looking For Johnny, Sad Vacation, STIV). Exploring the rise of Brian Jones and The Rolling Stones as well as the untimely death of Jones, Garcia paints an interesting and revealing picture of doomed pop star.

In the mid 1960s, Brian Jones emerged as “the face” and poster boy of the Bohemian Swingin’ London scene, topping the charts with The Rolling Stones and dating model/actress Anita Pallenberg.

However, his excessive lifestyle and his reputation as “the original bad boy of Rock & Roll” was to cost him dearly. As the scene descended into the acid ridden year of 1967 so did Brian. Targeted by the authorities and media, he spiraled out of control, losing both Anita and the respect of the Stones. Two years later, Brian was found at the bottom of his swimming pool, the verdict: death by misadventure.

During the last 50 years many theories have emerged, claiming that Brian was murdered and that it was covered up at high level, as this film discovers – the evidence for this is extremely compelling.

Bonus materials:

- Behind the Scenes

- Deleted Scenes

- Scott Jones Files

- Trailer

The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack album will be a limited edition run of 1,000 copies only and will be pressed on red vinyl.

Tracklisting:



SIDE A

The Proper Ornaments - “1969”

Greg ‘Stackhouse’ Prevost - “Ain’t Nothing Here To Change My Mind”

Dick Taylor & The Red Squirls - “Edith Groove”

Ray ‘Sonic’ Hanson’s Whores of Babylon - “Dusted”

Deadbeat Poets - “Riding The Dog”

J.M. Baule - “The Path Of The Meeting”

Dick Taylor & The Red SquirlS - “14a Chestnut St.”

Steve Hooker - “Tighten It Rough”

John Perry - “Brian”

Alabama 3 - “(I’ll Never Be) Satisfied”

The Bermondsey Joyriders - “Brian Jones (The Real True Leader Of The Rolling Stones)”

The Primadonna Reeds - “Glitter Girl”

John Roome - “Muddy Waters”