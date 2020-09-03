THE ROLLING STONES - MICK JAGGER Talks Lost Songs On Goats Head Soup 2020 Reissue - "The Mixes Sounded So Horrible"

On September 4th, The Rolling Stones will have their 1973 classic, Goats Head Soup, restored to its full glory and more. The album will be available in multiple configurations, including four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions, with a treasure trove of unreleased studio and live material. Pre-order Goats Head Soup here.

Rolling Stones vocalist Mick Jagger spoke with USA Today columnist Patrick Ryan about this new version of Goats Head Soup. The reissue features three lost songs: "Criss Cross", "All The Rage" and "Scarlet", featuring Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page. An excerpt follows:

USA Today: You've talked a lot about "Scarlet" and "Criss Cross" in the leadup to this release, but what's the story behind "All The Rage"?

Jagger: "I think we recorded that in Jamaica. It's lots of Mick Taylor playing some very nice guitar, Keith (Richards) does his intros, and there weren't really any finished vocals on it. It was just me trying to figure something out. We probably did it a couple times and then never finished, so it was never released. So when the record company said they wanted to release this album, they sent me these three tracks. Because the mixes sounded so horrible, I had to get the master tracks and see what was there really."

"When I did the vocals (for the reissue), I tried to get the feel of the period. I listened to some of the other tracks and tried to get a feel for what I was sounding like (back then) because otherwise it doesn't fit in right. But I like ('All The Rage'). The whole band plays really well on it, and Mick is pretty standout."

USA Today: In the process of putting together this reissue, did you discover more unfinished Stones material that you’d like to get out there at some point?

Jagger: "I only listened to stuff pertaining to this album. I didn't listen to any other stuff. Every Stones album has stuff that's not finished or was for some reason left by the wayside. In retrospect, some of them are great, some of them are medium, some of them should be left alone forever. (Laughs.) And there are some good things. I mean, 'Criss Cross' was a really good track that was finished. I don't know why it wasn't used on the (original) album. But there's lots of things that were in the vault that are still to come out."

USA Today: How's the new album coming along?

Jagger: "I'm doing a lot of writing and I finished off a lot of tracks that we recorded. We'll see how it goes when we get together. The last (six) months, it's been quite hard to get together and studios aren't really open much. But we hope to get together soon and get on with it. I would really like if it was finished by the end of the year."

To read the complete interview, visit this location.

The reissue follows the huge success and acclaim for the Stones' "Living In A Ghost Town" single and their universally-admired lockdown performance of "You Can't Always Get What You Want" in Global Citizen's April special One World: Together At Home.

The box set and deluxe CD and vinyl editions of Goats Head Soup will all feature ten bonus tracks, which include alternate versions, outtakes and no fewer than three previously unheard tracks. The first of these to be unveiled, "Criss Cross," is available as an instant grat track today with pre-orders of the album, and on all streaming and download services. The official "Criss Cross" video is out now, watch below.

Stones devotees worldwide will be thrilled by the inclusion, on the box set and deluxe editions, of the previously unheard "Scarlet", featuring guitar by Jimmy Page, and a third newly unveiled song, "All The Rage".

The layered guitar textures of "Scarlet" make for a track that's as infectious and raunchy as anything the band cut in this hallowed era. As well as Jimmy Page guesting alongside Mick & Keith on the track it also features on bass Rick Grech of Blind Faith fame.

"All The Rage" has a wild, post - "Brown Sugar" strut and the percussive "Criss Cross" rocks and swaggers as only the Stones can. The bonus disc of unreleased material also sheds new light on tracks such as "100 Years Ago" and "Hide Your Love," with further unissued mixes by Stones insider and acclaimed producer Glyn Johns.

The box set editions of Goats Head Soup will also include Brussels Affair, the 15-track live album recorded in a memorable show in Belgium, on the autumn 1973 tour that followed the album's late August release. This much-sought-after disc, mixed by Bob Clearmountain, was previously available only in the Rolling Stones' "official bootleg" series of live recordings in 2012.

The Brussels show features the already-classic "Tumbling Dice," "Midnight Rambler," "Jumping Jack Flash" and many others, and includes a sequence of tracks from the then-new album. "Star Star" is followed by "Dancing With Mr. D," "Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)" and "Angie."

Additionally, the CD and vinyl box sets offer the original ten-track album in 5.1 Surround Sound, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res mixes, along with the videos for "Dancing With Mr. D," "Silver Train" and "Angie." An exclusive 100-page book will feature a remarkable array of photographs, essays by writers Ian McCann, Nick Kent and Daryl Easlea and faithful reproductions of three tour posters from 1973.

As McCann writes: "Goats Head Soup was released with plenty of fanfare. Despite what you may read today, the kids weren't entirely absorbed by glam rock, metal, prog and Philly soul back in 1973, and they bought the album in their thousands, sending it to No. 1 in the USA and in the UK, their fifth consecutive British chart-topper."

Their 11th UK studio album, recorded in Jamaica, Los Angeles and London as their last collaboration with producer Jimmy Miller, Goats Head Soup came in the wake of the Stones' landmark 1972 double album Exile On Main St. The new set was introduced by the single that became one of their most exalted ballads, the endlessly elegant "Angie," completed by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards during a songwriting sojourn in Switzerland.

The timeless love song, showcasing Jagger's yearning lead vocal and Nicky Hopkins' beautiful piano motif, topped the charts in the US, where it was certified platinum, and went to No. 1 across Europe, Australia and beyond. "We decided to do something different, and it worked," Richards told Rolling Stone of "Angie". "Maybe a lot of people bought it that would never buy a Stones LP." Interestingly in a recent interview with The New York Times, Bob Dylan chose "Angie" as one of three Rolling Stones songs he wished he had written.

Goats Head Soup, with its famous David Bailey sleeve, featured the Stones' vintage 1969-1974 line-up of Jagger, Richards, Mick Taylor, Bill Wyman and Charlie Watts, with the addition of some essential collaborators. On an album on which their trademark rocking sound was often augmented by more low-key, reflective material, there were no fewer than four featured piano players: Hopkins, Billy Preston, Ian 'Stu' Stewart and Jagger himself.

"Angie" was the only single to be released from the LP in the UK, where it spent two weeks at No. 5 in September. In the US, the exhilaratingly funky, horn-filled "Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)," featuring Mick Taylor's wah-wah lead guitar, followed it into the top 20 in February 1974.

The many other highlights of the album included the majestically brooding opener "Dancing With Mr. D," the lithely strutting "100 Years Ago" and "Star Star" and the graceful "Winter." Richards' rueful lead vocal on "Coming Down Again" featured another Stones stalwart, saxophonist Bobby Keys. "Silver Train," the b-side of "Angie," would be revived after a gap of some 40 years, during the Stones' 14 On Fire tour of 2014, when Mick Taylor reprised his original guitar part in shows in Tokyo and Brisbane.

When the album was first released, reviewers lined up to sing its praises. "This is music which could only come from good musicians who know each other really well," ruled the late and esteemed writer-broadcaster Charlie Gillett in Let It Rock. "The Stones succeed because they rarely forget their purpose — the creation of rock & roll drama," said Bud Scoppa in Rolling Stone. "It's deepening and unfolding over the coming months will no doubt rate as one of the year's richest musical experiences."

Stephen Demorest in Circus said that the album "rushes and rambles with all the power and finesse that have become the signature of the hardworking band in performance." Forty-seven years on, the expanded reissues of Goats Head Soup prove that's still true, and then some.