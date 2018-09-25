THE ROLLING STONES - Voodoo Lounge Uncut Multi-Format Release Due In November; Includes Never-Before-Seen Performances; Video Trailer Streaming

The Rolling Stones today announced release details of an archive concert film, Voodoo Lounge Uncut. Filmed in Miami on the world tour supporting the Voodoo Lounge album, this restored, remixed and remastered film contains ten previously unreleased performances. Featuring guest appearances from Sheryl Crow, Robert Cray and Bo Diddley, this new version also includes five bonus performances on all visual formats.

Voodoo Lounge Uncut will be released by Eagle Vision on November 16th on multiple physical and digital formats. Watch a video trailer for the upcoming release below.

It’s in the cauldron of a Rolling Stones gig that the sheer heft of their legacy truly knocks you sideways, and soon the Miami crowd were roaring in appreciation as Jagger bounded on stage to the opener "Not Fade Away". Later in the proceedings, their B-stage excursion brilliantly set them up close with fans who suddenly realized that they had the best tickets in the house during an acoustic, three-song mini-set - which spoke volumes about the band’s ability to strip everything back to its essential core.

Filmed on November 25th, 1994 at Miami’s Joe Robbie stadium, the show’s stunningly futuristic staging was way ahead of its time and set a new high watermark in production for stadium shows through the rest of the decade, helping it become the biggest grossing tour ever at that point. This new version, which has been recut and restored from the original rushes and includes newly remixed and remastered audio, reinstates the ten tracks cut from the original video release in the 1990s back in their original running order here for the first time.

Bonus features for visual formats include five tracks from an earlier show at Giants Stadium, New Jersey, that were not performed in Miami, making this the definitive record of The Rolling Stones on the road in the mid-nineties.

Pre-orders for DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2CD, triple vinyl, digital video, digital audio and HD digital audio are here. Pre-orders for the limited edition triple red vinyl and Voodoo Lounge Uncut t-shirt are here.

Tracklistings:

Visual Formats

Whoopi Goldberg Intro

"Not Fade Away"

"Tumbling Dice"

"You Got Me Rocking"

"Rocks Off"*

"Sparks Will Fly"*

"Live With Me"*

"(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction"

"Beast Of Burden"*

"Angie"

"Dead Flowers"*

"Sweet Virginia"

"Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)"*

"It’s All Over Now"

"Stop Breakin’ Down Blues"

"Who Do You Love?"

"I Go Wild"*

"Miss You"

"Honky Tonk Women"

"Before They Make Me Run"*

"The Worst"

"Sympathy For The Devil"

"Monkey Man"*

"Street Fighting Man"*

"Start Me Up"

"It’s Only Rock’n’Roll (But I Like It)"

"Brown Sugar"

"Jumpin’ Jack Flash"

Bonus Performances From Giants Stadium, New Jersey

"Shattered"

"Out Of Tears"

"All Down The Line"

"I Can't Get Next To You"

"Happy"

Audio Formats (2CD, 3LP)

Whoopi Goldberg Intro

"Not Fade Away"

"Tumbling Dice"

"You Got Me Rocking"

"Rocks Off"*

"Sparks Will Fly"*

"Live With Me"*

"(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction"

"Beast Of Burden"*

"Angie"

"Dead Flowers"*

"Sweet Virginia"

"Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)"*

"It’s All Over Now"

"Stop Breakin’ Down Blues"

"Who Do You Love?"

"I Go Wild"*

"Miss You"

"Honky Tonk Women"

"Before They Make Me Run"*

"The Worst"

"Sympathy For The Devil"

"Monkey Man"*

"Street Fighting Man"*

"Start Me Up"

"It’s Only Rock’n’Roll (But I Like It)"

"Brown Sugar"

"Jumpin’ Jack Flash"

* previously unreleased

Trailer: