THE ROYAL Release Official Music Video For “Wildmind”

The Royal - a band that takes the best of a wide variety of subgenres in metal and presents a fresh and unique cross-over into today’s scene, will unleash their very first label released record, Seven, via Long Branch Records on March 31st. The band’s new video for the album track “Wildmind” can be found below. Pre-order the new album at this location.

Seven contains 11 brand new tracks from one of the most promising acts in the whole metalcore genre, including the now released single, "Wildmind”.

Tracklisting:

“Thunder”

“Feeding Wolves” (feat. Carlo Knöpfel)

“Wildmind”

“Creeds And The Vultures”

“Counterculture”

“Interlude”

“Seven”

“Life Breaker”

“Thalassa”

“Draining Veins”

“Viridian”

“Wildmind” video: