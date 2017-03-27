THE ROYAL Streaming Title Track Of Upcoming Seven Album; “Counterculture” Video Posted

The Royal - a band that takes the best of a wide variety of subgenres in metal and presents a fresh and unique cross-over into today’s scene, will unleash their very first label released record, Seven, via Long Branch Records on March 31st. The album’s title track is available for streaming below. You can also watch a music video for the track “Counterculture”

Pre-order the new album at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Thunder”

“Feeding Wolves” (feat. Carlo Knöpfel)

“Wildmind”

“Creeds And The Vultures”

“Counterculture”

“Interlude”

“Seven”

“Life Breaker”

“Thalassa”

“Draining Veins”

“Viridian”

“Counterculture” video:

“Seven”:

“Wildmind” video: