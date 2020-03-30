The Sexiest Rock And Metal Album Covers, Old And New

Cover art is an incredibly important part of making a bestselling album. The best cover art can make an album rise to the top, while the worst cover art can bury even a very high-quality album. Rock and metal albums have long had a penchant for sexy imagery, which has led to some interesting ways of expressing sensuality through cover art. Here are some of the sexiest album covers in rock and metal throughout the years.



Bad Attitude – Meat Loaf (1984)







This is truly a classic sexy cover. The cover depicts the same woman that’s on the cover of the Modern Girl single, and in both pictures, the signature ‘80s tousled hair and edgy choker really stand out, especially to people with a love of that era. It shows an objectively pretty small amount of skin, but that doesn’t make it any less sexy.



The Art of Balance – Newman (2010)







The Art of Balance is a zen-like title, and this is a zen-like cover. With the intriguing symmetry and lack of a background, it’s almost possible to forget the fact that the woman on the cover is completely naked. It’s a work of art as much as anything else, and that makes it even sexier.



Going to Hell – The Pretty Reckless (2014)







This album got The Pretty Reckless in some trouble for its rather blasphemous moments, and nowhere is that more obvious than on the album cover. A cross painted on Taylor Momsen’s back, pointing down to the edge of the album cover? It’s definitely enough to get you interested in the music.



Power and Passion – Mama’s Boys (1985)







The Shakespearean cover of this album definitely pumps up the sex appeal of Shakespeare for everyone who ever had to read Romeo and Juliet in high school. The sheer white fabric barely avoiding an obscenity charge, the ballerina-like legs, and the knife held high in passion all contribute to an overtly sexy image.



Savage Amusement – Scorpions (1988)







Sure, this album cover is nothing if not a little bizarre. A hot woman turning into a scorpion certainly isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. However, the curves of this woman’s body are intentionally well-defined, and even if it doesn’t strike you as sexy, it at least has to strike you as intriguing.



Extreme Behavior – Hinder (2005)







Extreme Behavior was released overall to very negative reviews, but if you’re looking for raw sex appeal, you can’t get much better than this. The model on the cover is so lovely, some have speculated it’s actress Katherine Heigl. Though it’s nothing but a rumor, that gorgeous lingerie set should be enough for you to look into recreating this exact scene.



Halestorm – Halestorm (2009)







This cover might not strike you as ultra-sexy at first, but Lzzy Hale’s expert vocal lines will definitely steer you back around. Plus, Halestorm is the album that introduced tracks like the exhibition-based I Get Off, and if that doesn’t make the album cover even sexier, nothing will.



Bombshell – Hydrogyn (2006)







Julie Westlake, the lead singer pictured in this ultra-sensual cover, initially started out as a country singer, though she definitely looks more like a burlesque dancer here. That burlesque look is something that’s surprisingly easy for anyone to recreate — just throw on a corset, some fishnets, and a leather jacket for an exciting new lingerie look.