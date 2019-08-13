The Shockwaves SkullSessions Podcast Returns; New Episodes Featuring JOHN BUSH, DAVID ELLEFSON, MARTIN POPOFF Streaming

The Shockwaves SkullSessions has relaunched with brand new episodes featuring producer Max Norman, Manny Charlton (Nazareth), Monte Conner (Nuclear Blast President), Tom Hazelmyer (Amphetamine Reptile), author Martin Popoff, David Ellefson (Megadeth), John Bush (Armored Saint), Derek Oliver (Rock Candy President), authors Howie Abrams & Ian Christe and many more.

The Shockwaves SkullSessions Podcast was founded by host Bob Nalbandian in 2007 and deemed as the first round-table style heavy metal podcast. The original podcast was hosted by Roadrunner Records and lasted through late 2011.

Over the following years Nalbandian directed and co-produced several metal related documentary films including the Inside Metal series (MetalRock Films), Band Vs Brand (Cleopatra Ent.) and also hosted the Inside Metal Show on TradioV. Eight years after the demise of the original SkullSessions podcast, Nalbandian teamed up with producer and co-host Matt Hartnett and in April 2019 the Shockwaves SkullSessions Podcast was officially relaunched.

Matt created a brand new multi-media website which can be viewed at ShockwavesSkullsessions.com where you can check out all the latest podcast episodes as well as archive episodes, watch several archive video interviews, and listen to metal music 24-7 on the all-new Shockwaves Radio.

The Podcast is also available for FREE subscription on Spreaker, iTunes (Apple Music), Spotify, iHeart Radio, YouTube and Uncontrolled Noize as well as other popular podcast directories.

Listen to "Episode#24-PART TWO of the Max Norman, David Ellefson & John Bush Discussion" on Spreaker.