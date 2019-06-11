THE SIGN Feat. Former HAMMERFALL, FIREWIND Members To Release "The Land Gone Dark" Single, Debut Album

The Sign is a new multinational rock band put together by Swedish virtuoso bassist Magnus Rosen (ex-Hammerfall, Billionaires Boys Club, Tony Martin of Black Sabbath) and Sri Lankan-born veteran vocalist Chitral ‘Chity’ Somapala (Red Circuit, ex-Avalon, Firewind), with the lineup completed by Rosen’s fellow countryman, the versatile session guitarist Jörgen Alnevall.

Influenced by 70’s classic rock bands such as Bad Company, Deep Purple, and Uriah Heep, and hard rock/metal greats from the 80’s like Scorpions, Whitesnake, and Dio, Chity and Magnus have taken this sound with The Sign and put their own individual, modern stamp on it.

The band has planned to release a single in the near future called “The Land Gone Dark”, a track from their upcoming debut album.

The Sign's first live performance will be as headliners at the Rock Meets Reggae Festival in Sri Lanka on August 31.