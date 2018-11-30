THE SILENT RAGE Announce New Singer MICHALIS RINAKAKIS

November 30, 2018, 2 hours ago

news heavy metal the silent rage

THE SILENT RAGE Announce New Singer MICHALIS RINAKAKIS

Greek melodic power metallers The Silent Rage have announced the addition of singer Michalis Rinakakis to the fold.

The band says in a statement: “It’s finally time to announce that a new Stormwarrior has joined our legion. We are more than happy to announce the arrival of Michalis Rinakakis (Event Horizon X, Revile, Dragonrider, ex-Air Raid) as the new frontman of the band. So please welcome him aboard!

“The band is currently working on the follow up of The Deadliest Scourge album. The pre-production has already begun and we are more than happy with the new material, which sounds really impressive. Some great shows has been scheduled and will be announced soon.”



Featured Audio

ARCHITECTS - "Hereafter" (Epitaph)

ARCHITECTS - "Hereafter" (Epitaph)

Featured Video

SOUNDSCAPE Premieres “Paradox”

SOUNDSCAPE Premieres “Paradox”

Latest Reviews