THE SILENT RAGE Announce New Singer MICHALIS RINAKAKIS

Greek melodic power metallers The Silent Rage have announced the addition of singer Michalis Rinakakis to the fold.

The band says in a statement: “It’s finally time to announce that a new Stormwarrior has joined our legion. We are more than happy to announce the arrival of Michalis Rinakakis (Event Horizon X, Revile, Dragonrider, ex-Air Raid) as the new frontman of the band. So please welcome him aboard!

“The band is currently working on the follow up of The Deadliest Scourge album. The pre-production has already begun and we are more than happy with the new material, which sounds really impressive. Some great shows has been scheduled and will be announced soon.”