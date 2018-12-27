THE SILENT RAGE Streaming Special Version Of "My Race Won't Last" Featuring New Singer MICHALIS RINAKAKIS
December 27, 2018, 8 minutes ago
Prior to their upcoming shows, Greek melodic power metallers The Silent Rage have decided to release a special edition of “My Race Won’t Last” from their debut album, The Deadliest Scourge, featuring their new singer, Michalis Rinakakis.
Listen below, or at the band's Bandcamp page.
Upcoming dates:
January
13 - Athens, Greece - Kyttaro Live (supporting Primal Fear, Gus G.)
February
23 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Fix Factory Of Sound (supporting Destruction)