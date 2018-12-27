THE SILENT RAGE Streaming Special Version Of "My Race Won't Last" Featuring New Singer MICHALIS RINAKAKIS

December 27, 2018, 8 minutes ago

THE SILENT RAGE Streaming Special Version Of "My Race Won't Last" Featuring New Singer MICHALIS RINAKAKIS

Prior to their upcoming shows, Greek melodic power metallers The Silent Rage have decided to release a special edition of “My Race Won’t Last” from their debut album, The Deadliest Scourge, featuring their new singer, Michalis Rinakakis.

Listen below, or at the band's Bandcamp page.

Upcoming dates:

January
13 - Athens, Greece - Kyttaro Live (supporting Primal Fear, Gus G.)

February
23 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Fix Factory Of Sound (supporting Destruction)



