THE SILENT WEDDING Streaming "Silence" Video

Greek bashers The Silent Wedding are gearing up for the release of their new album, Enigma Eternal, on March 10th by FYB Records. A new video for the track "Silence" is streaming below.

The cover artwork for Enigma Eternal was created by Travis Smith. Preorders can be found at FYB Records.

The tracklist is as follows:

"A Living Experiment"

"Shadows And Dust"

"What Lies Beyond"

"Insanity"

"The Endless Journey"

"A Dream Of Choices"

"Loneliness"

"Under The Veil Of Grey"

"Catharsis"

"Closer To The End"

"Silence"

"Hands Of Fate"

"Silence" video:

"A Dream Of Choices" lyric video featuring Evergrey's Tom Englund: