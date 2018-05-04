THE SKULL Announce US Headlining Dates

The Skull, featuring vocalist Eric Wagner and bassist Ron Holzner, formerly of metal legends Trouble, has completed work on its sophomore album. Titled, The Endless Road Turns Dark, the LP was recorded in Chicago's Decade Music Studios with engineer Sanford Parker (Yob, Tombs) and builds on the foundation laid by The Skull's debut album, For Those Which Are Asleep, a recording that landed at or near the top of a host of 2014 year-end best of lists. A fall release date via Tee Pee Records is projected for the new LP.

To celebrate the completion of the new album, The Skull, which also features longtime Cathedral drummer Brian Dixon, guitarist Lothar Keller (Sacred Dawn), and guitarist Rob Wrong (Witch Mountain) has announced a US headlining tour that will launch on June 2nd in in Chicago where the band will headline the third annual Doomed & Stoned Fest. The 12 city jaunt will run through June 15th in Lombard, IL.

On the spring tour, The Skull will be joined by guest drummer Henry Vasquez of Saint Vitus who will fill in for Dixon. Opening acts will include Earthride and Hyborian.

Tour dates:

June

2 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's (as part of Doomed & Stoned Fest)

3 - Minneapolis, MN - Studio B @ Skyway Theatre

5 - Bozeman, MT - Zebra Lounge

7 - Seattle, WA - Highline

8 - Bellingham, WA - Shakedown

9 - Portland, OR - Star Theatre

10 - Sacramento, CA - Blue Lamp

11 - Santa Cruz, CA - Atrium @ Catalyst

12 - San Francisco, CA - Elbo Room

13 - Los Angeles, CA - Resident

14 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd

15 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar