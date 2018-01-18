THE SKULL To Kick Off THE SKULL Plays TROUBLE North American Tour January 25th

The Skull, featuring vocalist Eric Wagner and bassist Ron Holzner, formerly of metal legends Trouble, has announced a winter North American headlining tour. The 15-city jaunt, which will see The Skull performing Trouble's classic 1990 Def American Recordings self-titled debut, Trouble, in its entirety, will kick off on January 25th in Chicago, IL. The band, which also features longtime Cathedral drummer Brian Dixon, guitarist Lothar Keller (Sacred Dawn), and guitarist Rob Wrong (Witch Mountain) will also play The Skull songs at the special one-time-only shows.

In additional news, The Skull has completed work on its as-yet-untitled new album. Recorded in Chicago's Decade Music Studios with engineer Sanford Parker (Yob, Secrets Of The Moon), the record is the follow-up to The Skull's heralded 2014 debut, For Those Which Are Asleep. A summer 2018 release date is projected for the new LP.

The Skull tour dates:

January

25 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

26 - Rock Island, IL - Ribco

27 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

28 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Howlers

30 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck

31 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

February

1 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz

2 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East Upstairs

3 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

4 - Washington, DC - Atlas Brew Works

5 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

6 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter

7 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlies

9 - Detroit, MI - Harpos