THE SKULL To Kick Off THE SKULL Plays TROUBLE North American Tour January 25th
January 18, 2018, 41 minutes ago
The Skull, featuring vocalist Eric Wagner and bassist Ron Holzner, formerly of metal legends Trouble, has announced a winter North American headlining tour. The 15-city jaunt, which will see The Skull performing Trouble's classic 1990 Def American Recordings self-titled debut, Trouble, in its entirety, will kick off on January 25th in Chicago, IL. The band, which also features longtime Cathedral drummer Brian Dixon, guitarist Lothar Keller (Sacred Dawn), and guitarist Rob Wrong (Witch Mountain) will also play The Skull songs at the special one-time-only shows.
In additional news, The Skull has completed work on its as-yet-untitled new album. Recorded in Chicago's Decade Music Studios with engineer Sanford Parker (Yob, Secrets Of The Moon), the record is the follow-up to The Skull's heralded 2014 debut, For Those Which Are Asleep. A summer 2018 release date is projected for the new LP.
The Skull tour dates:
January
25 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
26 - Rock Island, IL - Ribco
27 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme
28 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Howlers
30 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck
31 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
February
1 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz
2 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East Upstairs
3 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
4 - Washington, DC - Atlas Brew Works
5 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie
6 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter
7 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlies
9 - Detroit, MI - Harpos