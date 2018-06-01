THE SKULL To Release The Endless Road Turns Dark Album In September; Lyric Video For Title Track Streaming

The Skull, featuring vocalist Eric Wagner and bassist Ron Holzner, formerly of metal legends Trouble, has completed work on its sophomore album. Titled, The Endless Road Turns Dark, the LP was recorded in Chicago's Decade Music Studios with engineer Sanford Parker (Yob, Tombs) and builds on the foundation laid by The Skull's debut album, For Those Which Are Asleep, a recording that landed at or near the top of a host of 2014 year-end best of lists.

The Endless Road Turns Dark will be released on September 7th via Tee Pee Records. A lyric video for the album's title track can be seen below. Pre-order the album here.

The Skull, which also features longtime Cathedral drummer Brian Dixon, guitarist Lothar Keller (Sacred Dawn), and guitarist Rob Wrong (Witch Mountain), creates classic Sabbathian doom with a psych-tinged metal vision. The respected group's impending album, The Endless Road Turns Dark, benefits greatly from the pedigree and experience of the band’s members and pushes authentic, old-school metal to heavier and more foreboding places, fuelled by burly riffing, metallic groove and a crushing punch.

Ethereal and wonderfully moody with a heart of heavy metal beating at its center, the record delivers definitive doom metal full of powerful builds and mesmerizing dynamic range. More than a mere throwback, The Endless Road Turns Dark is the work of a band that respects their fans, understands their own history, and still has their ears open to the current doom metal landscape. A wicked exercise in heavy metal majesty, The Endless Road Turns Dark plays like a natural extension of the musicians exemplary work during their 20-plus years with Trouble and cements The Skull as modern day doom metal royalty.





Tracklisting:

"The Endless Road Turns Dark"

"Ravenswood"

"Breathing Underwater"

"The Longing"

"From Myself Depart"

"As the Sun Draws Near"

"All That Remains (Is True)"

"Thy Will Be Done"

"The Endless Road Turns Dark" lyric video:

To celebrate the completion of the new album, The Skull has announced a US headlining tour that will launch on June 2nd in in Chicago where the band will headline the third annual Doomed & Stoned Fest. The 14-city jaunt will run through June 19th in Kansas City, MO.

On the spring tour, The Skull will be joined by guest drummer Henry Vasquez of Saint Vitus who will fill in for Dixon. Opening acts include Earthride and Hyborian.

Tour dates:

June

2 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's (as part of Doomed & Stoned Fest)

3 - Minneapolis, MN - Studio B @ Skyway Theatre

5 - Bozeman, MT - Zebra Lounge

7 - Seattle, WA - Highline

8 - Bellingham, WA - Shakedown

9 - Portland, OR - Star Theatre

10 - Sacramento, CA - Blue Lamp

11 - Santa Cruz, CA - Atrium @ Catalyst

12 - San Francisco, CA - Elbo Room

13 - Los Angeles, CA - Resident

14 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd

15 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

18 - Denver, CO - Streets Of London

19 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room