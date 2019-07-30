THE SLYDE Premier "These Wars" Music Video

Winners of the 2019 Wacken Metal Battle Canada competition, Toronto’s melodic proggers The Slyde, have released a video for the track "These Wars", one of the highlights from their latest album, Awakening.

The ‘no-budget video’ was filmed in the Toronto region and is a no-frills visual accompaniment to the first single off the band’s second full-length album that was released at the end of 2018.

The band shares the video's concept: "We had a lot of fun shooting the video for These Wars. We went mostly for a straight-up, rockin' out, daytime shoot, as we wanted to show what it's like to see us live in concert. The song comments on the impact that cell phones have made on society, and I think the silly shots convey that nicely and compliment the performance shots."

In additional news, The Slyde will be performing on August 2 at Wacken Open Air in Germany, a festival with an attendance of over 80,000. The band is performing at the festival after winning the 2019 Wacken Metal Battle Canada competition and being selected to represent their home country at the Wacken Metal Battle international final.

After their Wacken Open Air performance the band will be returning to Canada for their 10 Years And Counting Tour to celebrate their 10 years of performing and recording their melodic prog rock since first forming in Ottawa, ON in 2009 to later re-locate permanently to Toronto, ON (dates listed below).

During their 10 year career, The Slyde has recorded and released two albums Awakening (2018) and Feed The Machine (2011) along with four EPs, Back Again (2017), New World Sympathy (2012), The Slyde II (2010) and The Slyde I (2009). The band has also played nearly 200 shows on the Eastern Canadian circuit, sharing the stage with such bands as Protest The Hero, Down With Webster, Angra, Pain of Salvation, F*ck The Facts, Dana Fuchs, and Timber Timbre among others, and have made past appearances at Ottawa Bluesfest, Canadian Music Week, IndieWeek, and Cornwall Lift-Off.

The band adds: "We are pleased that we made it 10 years doing what we love to do. And it couldn't be better, in terms of timing, that we are chosen as the Canadian reps for the Wacken Metal Battle international final - which we are beyond stoked for. For the tour, we'll be doing some songs we haven't played in years, and we hope to see some longtime fans in attendance. And after the tour, we'll be hitting the studio to release something special for our 10 year anniversary, so look out for that come Christmas time. Here's to another 10 years!"

Dates:

September

6 - Hamilton, ON - Corktown

7 - Cornwall, ON - Lola’s

13 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

27 - London, ON - Call The Office

28 - Peterborough, ON - Red Dog

October

3 - Barrie, ON - Foxx Lounge

4 - Toronto, ON - Rivoli

5 - Kingston, ON - The Mansion