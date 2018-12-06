THE SPIRIT Debuts "Illuminate The Night Sky" Music Video

Melodic black/death metal band, The Spirit, have released a video for "Illuminate The Night Sky", a track from their debut album, Sounds From The Vortex, reissued back in August via Nuclear Blast. Watch the clip below, and order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Sounds From The Vortex"

"Cosmic Fear"

"The Clouds Of Damnation"

"Cross The Bridge To Eternity"

"Illuminate The Night Sky"

"The Great Mortality"

"Fields Of The Unknown Of The Unknown"

"Illuminate The Night Sky" video:

"Cross The Bridge To Eternity" lyric video:

"The Clouds Of Damnation" lyric video: