THE SPIRIT Launch Official Video Trailer For Upcoming Sounds From The Vortex Album

With their melodic black/death metal, The Spirit have already made waves in the European underground scene and with their self-released debut album Sounds From The Vortex being strictly limited and nearly sold out on their homepage, the band is now reissuing their icy black / death metal chimera through Nuclear Blast on August 10th. Pre-order the album here. An official video trailer can be found below.

The seven virtuosic tracks of the quartet hailing from Saarbrücken, Germany, freshly revive the past of the genre and immediately induce nostalgia with their clashing melodies and authentically rough sound.

Sounds From The Vortex is now available for pre-order as CD, LP (black and clear) and download. Get the version of your choice here.

Tracklisting:

"Sounds From The Vortex"

"Cosmic Fear"

"The Clouds Of Damnation"

"Cross The Bridge To Eternity"

"Illuminate The Night Sky"

"The Great Mortality"

"Fields Of The Unknown Of The Unknown"

Trailer:

"The Clouds Of Damnation" lyric video:

At this year's Party.San Open Air, the band will play a release show for Sounds From The Vortex, and you can also witness the band's sinister live atmosphere and live skills at Summer Breeze and Metal Invaders. Later this year, in October and November, the quartet will join their label mates Kataklysm and Hypocrisy on their extensive Death... Is Just The Beginning European Tour.

Dates:

August

9-11 - Schlotheim, Germany - Party.San Open Air

15-18 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze

September

22 - Schwerin, Germany - Metal Invaders Vol. 2

October (with Kataklysm, Hypocrisy)

18 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

19 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

20 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

23 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

24 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

25 - Wrocław, Poland - Zaklęte Rewiry

26 - Geiselwind, Germany - MusicHall

27 - Milan, Italy - Live Music Club

28 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

29 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

31 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Mon

November (with Kataklysm, Hypocrisy)

1 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

2 - Limoges, France - CC John Lennon

3 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

4 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

5 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

6 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgår'n

7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

9 - Helsinki, Finland - The Circus

10 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

13 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Neushoorn

14 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

15 - Dresden, Germany - Eventwerk

16 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2

17 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

December

8 - Münster, Germany - Wintermelodei

(Photo - Natalia Kempin)