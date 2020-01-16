THE SPIRIT Release New Song "Repugnant Human Scum"

Three weeks from today, on February 7th, Cosmic Terror, the sophomore album from Germany's blackened death metallers The Spirit will hit store shelves via AOP Records.

Today, the combo from Saarbrücken releases their third single and misanthropic anthem "Repugnant Human Scum". Band leader M.T. comments: "The release date of Cosmic Terror is drawing closer and we have one more song to present to you in advance. At some shows in 2019, we already played several tracks from the upcoming album and the one we will unleash this Thursday was by far the one with the most powerful reaction from the audience. So be excited about what is to come..."





Cosmic Terror artwork and tracklisting:

“Serpent As Time Reveals”

“Strive For Salvation”

“Repugnant Human Scum”

“The Path Of Solitude”

“Pillars Of Doom”

“The Wide Emptiness”

“Cosmic Terror”

"Serpent As Time Reveals":

"Pillars Of Doom":

