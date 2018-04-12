THE SPIRIT Sign To Nuclear Blast Records; Band To Tour With KATAKLYSM And HYPOCRISY
April 12, 2018, an hour ago
Saarbrücken, Germany-based melodic black/death metal newcomers The Spirit have signed a record deal with Nuclear Blast Records.
In the 1990s, the harshness of (melodic) death metal and the attitude of black metal were combined by a couple of Scandinavian bands, inventing a whole new kind of darkness and kick starting a new chapter in heavy music. The Spirit take this groundwork, adding their own impressive touches and unique identity, whilst always keeping their musical roots close to mind. Their songs are full of creative rhythms, clashing melodies and sharp sentiment; delivered in a fast-paced fashion - vividly transporting the band's spirit.
The quartet's debut Sounds From The Vortex has already been highly praised by press and fans for its irrepressible power and passion. Every note is presented with a lot of heart and a manic undertone. At this year's Party.San Open Air and Summer Breeze, The Spirit will spread their unholy atmosphere and prove their impeccable live skills.
The band stated on their alliance with Nuclear Blast: "We are very proud that we could arouse Nuclear Blast's interest, which is such a renowned label that has released so many great albums throughout the years. There is no doubt that this collaboration is a giant step for The Spirit. Sinister music created with high passion is what you can expect. Sounds From The Vortex is just the beginning! We are looking forward to working with Nuclear Blast in the future and we are glad that they will spread our sounds all over the globe from now on."
In addition, The Spirit are also announcing that they'll be opening for death metal legends and label mates Kataklysm and Hypocrisy on their upcoming Death… Is Just The Beginning European run in October/November.
Tour dates:
April
28 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Kleiner Klub (with Narvik, Carn Dum)
August
9-11 - Schlotheim, Germany - Party.San Open Air
15-18 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze
October (with Kataklysm, Hypocrisy)
18 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
19 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
20 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
23 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
24 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
25 - Wrocław, Poland - Zaklęte Rewiry
26 - Geiselwind, Germany - MusicHall
27 - Milan, Italy - Live Music Club
28 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
29 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao
31 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Mon
November (with Kataklysm, Hypocrisy)
1 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
2 - Limoges, France - CC John Lennon
3 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
4 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
5 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks
6 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgår'n
7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset
9 - Helsinki, Finland - The Circus
10 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone
12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
13 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Neushoorn
14 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus
15 - Dresden, Germany - Eventwerk
16 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2
17 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser