THE SPIRIT Sign To Nuclear Blast Records; Band To Tour With KATAKLYSM And HYPOCRISY

Saarbrücken, Germany-based melodic black/death metal newcomers The Spirit have signed a record deal with Nuclear Blast Records.

In the 1990s, the harshness of (melodic) death metal and the attitude of black metal were combined by a couple of Scandinavian bands, inventing a whole new kind of darkness and kick starting a new chapter in heavy music. The Spirit take this groundwork, adding their own impressive touches and unique identity, whilst always keeping their musical roots close to mind. Their songs are full of creative rhythms, clashing melodies and sharp sentiment; delivered in a fast-paced fashion - vividly transporting the band's spirit.

The quartet's debut Sounds From The Vortex has already been highly praised by press and fans for its irrepressible power and passion. Every note is presented with a lot of heart and a manic undertone. At this year's Party.San Open Air and Summer Breeze, The Spirit will spread their unholy atmosphere and prove their impeccable live skills.

The band stated on their alliance with Nuclear Blast: "We are very proud that we could arouse Nuclear Blast's interest, which is such a renowned label that has released so many great albums throughout the years. There is no doubt that this collaboration is a giant step for The Spirit. Sinister music created with high passion is what you can expect. Sounds From The Vortex is just the beginning! We are looking forward to working with Nuclear Blast in the future and we are glad that they will spread our sounds all over the globe from now on."

In addition, The Spirit are also announcing that they'll be opening for death metal legends and label mates Kataklysm and Hypocrisy on their upcoming Death… Is Just The Beginning European run in October/November.

Tour dates:

April

28 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Kleiner Klub (with Narvik, Carn Dum)

August

9-11 - Schlotheim, Germany - Party.San Open Air

15-18 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze

October (with Kataklysm, Hypocrisy)

18 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

19 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

20 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

23 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

24 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

25 - Wrocław, Poland - Zaklęte Rewiry

26 - Geiselwind, Germany - MusicHall

27 - Milan, Italy - Live Music Club

28 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

29 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

31 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Mon

November (with Kataklysm, Hypocrisy)

1 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

2 - Limoges, France - CC John Lennon

3 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

4 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

5 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

6 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgår'n

7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

9 - Helsinki, Finland - The Circus

10 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

13 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Neushoorn

14 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

15 - Dresden, Germany - Eventwerk

16 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2

17 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser