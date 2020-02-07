THE SPIRIT Streaming Cosmic Terror Album In Full

Germany's blackened death metallers The Spirit have released their acclaimed new album Cosmic Terror today with AOP Records. A full album stream is available below:

Cosmic Terror artwork and tracklisting:

Tracklisting:

“Serpent As Time Reveals”

“Strive For Salvation”

“Repugnant Human Scum”

“The Path Of Solitude”

“Pillars Of Doom”

“The Wide Emptiness”

“Cosmic Terror”

"Serpent As Time Reveals":

"Pillars Of Doom":

