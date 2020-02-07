THE SPIRIT Streaming Cosmic Terror Album In Full
Germany's blackened death metallers The Spirit have released their acclaimed new album Cosmic Terror today with AOP Records. A full album stream is available below:
Cosmic Terror artwork and tracklisting:
Tracklisting:
“Serpent As Time Reveals”
“Strive For Salvation”
“Repugnant Human Scum”
“The Path Of Solitude”
“Pillars Of Doom”
“The Wide Emptiness”
“Cosmic Terror”
"Serpent As Time Reveals":
"Pillars Of Doom":
