THE SPIRIT Streaming Cosmic Terror Album In Full

February 7, 2020, 41 minutes ago

news the spirit black death

THE SPIRIT Streaming Cosmic Terror Album In Full

Germany's blackened death metallers The Spirit have released their acclaimed new album Cosmic Terror today with AOP Records. A full album stream is available below:

Cosmic Terror artwork and tracklisting:

Tracklisting:

“Serpent As Time Reveals”
“Strive For Salvation”
“Repugnant Human Scum”
“The Path Of Solitude”
“Pillars Of Doom”
“The Wide Emptiness”
“Cosmic Terror”

"Serpent As Time Reveals":

"Pillars Of Doom":

For further details, visit The Spirit on Facebook.



Featured Audio

TESTAMENT – “Night Of The Witch” (Nuclear Blast)

TESTAMENT – “Night Of The Witch” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Latest Reviews