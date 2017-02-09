THE STARBREAKERS Featuring NITA STRAUSS, JILL JANUS Play First Show Next Month
The Starbreakers will debut at The Viper Room in West Hollywood, California on Saturday March 11th.
The all-star cover band features five of the most talented female musicians today. Unparalleled musicianship with looks that kill, The Starbreakers have mastered the art of the cover song - delivering a mind-blowing live show and unforgettable party. The Starbreakers are professional international touring and recording artists, five blonde superstars who will rock your night and break your heart.
Vocals: Jill Janus (Huntress, Chelsea Girls)
Guitar: Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper, Iron Maidens)
Guitar: Courtney Cox (Iron Maidens, Femme Fatale)
Drums: Lindsay Martin (Glam Skanks, The Aviators)
Bass: Emily Ruvidich (Misty Day)