The Station Fire Memorial Park Dedication Date In Rhode Island Confirmed

In memory of those lost in the tragic fire at during the Great White show at The Station in West Warwick, Rhode Island on February 20th, 2003, The Station Fire Memorial Park Dedication will be held on May 21st, 2017. BraveWords has received the following information:

"The Station Fire Memorial Foundation procured the land known as the Station Site on September 28, 2012 through a gracious donation. We look forward to honoring our 100 angels at the Dedication. Details to follow. Thank you for your continued support."

The fire that killed 100 people and injured 132 others at The Station during Great White's show on February 20th, 2003 was caused by pyrotechnics set off by the tour manager. Plastic foam used as sound insulation in the walls and ceilings surrounding the stage was ignited, creating a fast-moving fire with intense black smoke that engulfed the club in 5½ minutes. The smoke, heat and the stampede of people toward the exits resulted in the deaths and injuries. Great White guitarist Ty Longley was one of the people killed in the blaze.

For information on The Station Fire Memorial Foundation go to this location.