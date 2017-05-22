The Station Fire Memorial Park In Rhode Island Opens

Hundreds gathered Sunday (May 21st) at the opening of a memorial park at the site of a 2003 nightclub fire in Rhode Island that killed 100 people, reports ABC News.

At least 500 people, including loved ones of the victims, local leaders and state officials walked into the Station Fire Memorial Park for the ceremony. The park was formally dedicated to the victims of The Station nightclub fire in West Warwick.

The February 20, 2003, blaze began when pyrotechnics for the rock band Great White ignited flammable foam that lined the club's walls as soundproofing. It was engulfed within seconds. More than 200 people were injured.

Relatives of those killed and fire survivors have worked for more than a decade to build a permanent memorial at the site, which for years was overgrown with weeds and dotted with handmade crosses, weather-beaten stuffed animals and personal memorabilia left by victims' loved ones.

The one-acre park includes a courtyard, gardens and granite monuments with the names and birthdays of every victim.

