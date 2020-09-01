THE STOOGES’ JAMES WILLIAMSON, RADIO BIRDMAN’s DENIZ TEK Release “Jet Pack Nightmare” Single

If the first single, “Stable,” from James Williamson & Deniz Tek’s brand new studio album, Two To One, left you wanting more - well, you aren’t alone. Fans and critics alike have been thrilled by this duo of proto-punk guitar heroes and clamoring for more music, which makes the arrival of the pair’s second single, “Jet Pack Nightmare,” as timely as ever. As the explosive lead-off track from the album, “Jet Pack Nightmare” features arguably the album’s sharpest and catchiest guitar riff, kicking off the hard charging, turbo-fueled vibe of the album with both power and panache.

Williamson shares these thoughts on the new single, “Even though the lyrics lend themselves to a multitude of interpretations, the riff and music on ‘Jet Pack Nightmare’ were clear from the day I wrote them...this is one of my favorites out of many on the album.”

Tek agrees, saying “I think of an album sequence like a live setlist. You want a knockout punch up front, hit 'em hard right out of the gate. ‘Jet Pack Nightmare’ does that, in spades.”

Order the album here.