THE STOOGES’ JAMES WILLIAMSON, RADIO BIRDMAN’s DENIZ TEK Release “Jet Pack Nightmare” Single

September 1, 2020, an hour ago

news hard rock the stooges radio birdman

If the first single, “Stable,” from James Williamson & Deniz Tek’s brand new studio album, Two To One, left you wanting more - well, you aren’t alone. Fans and critics alike have been thrilled by this duo of proto-punk guitar heroes and clamoring for more music, which makes the arrival of the pair’s second single, “Jet Pack Nightmare,” as timely as ever. As the explosive lead-off track from the album, “Jet Pack Nightmare” features arguably the album’s sharpest and catchiest guitar riff, kicking off the hard charging, turbo-fueled vibe of the album with both power and panache.  

Williamson shares these thoughts on the new single, “Even though the lyrics lend themselves to a multitude of interpretations, the riff and music on ‘Jet Pack Nightmare’ were clear from the day I wrote them...this is one of my favorites out of many on the album.”

Tek agrees, saying “I think of an album sequence like a live setlist. You want a knockout punch up front, hit 'em hard right out of the gate. ‘Jet Pack Nightmare’ does that, in spades.”

Order the album here.



