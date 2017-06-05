THE SUMMONED Release “Faradic” Music Video

Boston tech-metal quartet, The Summoned, have released the official video for "Faradic”, a song from the forthcoming album, Sessions. The video was directed, edited, and filmed by Stephen Thompson. Check it out below.

The Summoned will release their sophomore full-length, Sessions, on June 16th. Pre-order the album here.

Sessions is a concept album about the journey through the mind of a troubled mental patient who is struggling to confront his own personal demons through a series of sessions with a psychiatrist. Each individual song resembles those sessions. Whether they're spastic (to give the feeling of panic the patient is feeling), or offering triggering the epiphany that is his own reality, Sessions is not just an album... it's an experience. A lyric video for album cut "Fractal Patterns" is also available for streaming below.

Often compared to a plethora of bands and genres, The Summoned are no strangers to pushing the boundaries of traditional heavy metal. With technical riffs, head bobbing grooves, sing-along choruses, jazzy interludes, and epic solos, there is always something for the discerning listener to grasp, resulting in a sound that will appeal to a variety of fans.

Sessions was produced by The Summoned and Evan Sammons. The album was engineered, mixed and mastered by Evan Sammons in Belgrade Maine.

Tracklisting:

“The Pendulum Swing”

“Faradic”

“Fractal Patterns”

“The Grave Mistake”

“Built Of Glass”

“Vertiginous”

“Primogenial Birth”

“Recollection”

“Satori”

“Faradic” video:

“Fractal Patterns” lyric video:

Additional Engineering on "Recollection" by Jarred Sullivan

All songs written and performed by The Summoned

All lyrics written by Stephen Thompson and Shaun Murphy

Clean Vocals on "Fractal Patterns" and "Built of Glass" by Shaun Murphy

Orchestration and Synth by Shaun Murphy and Evan Sammons

Artwork and Concept by Joseph Schmalke

Layout by Joseph Schmalke and Stephen Thompson

Logo design by Adam Cutler at Motionless Visions

Lineup:

Stephen Thompson - Vocals

Shaun Murphy - Guitars and Vocals

Jarred Sullivan - Guitars

Sam Hang - Drums