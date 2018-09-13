THE SWEET - 50th Anniversary Book To Ship In Time For Christmas

2018 sees the 50th anniversary of legendary British glam rockers The Sweet and to celebrate the occasion Rufus Publications has announced the publication of photographer Dick Barnatt’s visual record of the band, The Sweet. This luxury coffee table book is being released in two collectors formats and will ship in time for Christmas 2018.

The Sweet bombarded the UK and world charts in the 1970’s with hits like “Blockbuster”, "Ballroom Blitz”, “Teenage Rampage” and “Fox On The Run” to name just a few. Original member Andy Scott still continues with the band today playing sell out shows all over Europe.

Dick Barnatt became the band’s official photographer in 1976 and continues to work with the band up to this day. His work has been used on many of the band’s record and CD releases. This band is collection of his best shots and work with the band and includes many candid shots of the band at work and play from 1976 onwards. The book has been carefully curated into a beautiful large format book, available in two editions:

The Leather and Metal Edition

- 150 copies worldwide, numbered and signed by Andy Scott and Dick Barnatt.

- Bound in recycled leather and supplied in a metal slipcase with die cut Sweet logo. Supplied with a folder containing some limited edition prints, poster and special T-shirt unique to this project.

- £275 plus delivery.

The Standard Edition

- Bound with a heavy duty soft cover (that folds in at the edges) and supplied with a poster. 500 copies worldwide, numbered, Signed by Dick Barnatt.

- £75 plus delivery.

