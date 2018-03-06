THE SWEET Announce First Leg Of 50th Anniversary Tour

Legendary rock band The Sweet has announced the first leg of their 50th Anniversary World Tour. This new rock production is a must see show for 2018. Sweet will kick off their 2018 tour on March 30th in Michigan and will return to New York City for the first time in 39 years with an April 26th Gramercy Theatre show. Their 1979 show was at the now-defunct Palladium.

One of the most influential British rock bands of all times, The Sweet rose to worldwide fame in the 1970s as the premier glam rock act. The band achieved a rocket ride to success with numerous hits including: “Ballroom Blitz,” “Fox On The Run,” “Love Is Like Oxygen,” “Little Willy,” “Action,” “Teenage Rampage,” “ACDC,” Blockbuster” and “Hell Raiser," to name just a few. Around the world the group has sold over 55 million records.

Sweet’s lineup is founding member Steve Priest on bass and vocals, drummer Richie Onori, Stevie Stewart on keyboards and vocals, guitar virtuoso Mitch Perry and lead singer Paulie Z.

Sweet are experiencing a resurgence with the use of two of their biggest hits featured in two blockbuster movies. “Fox On The Run” was featured on both the soundtrack and trailers of the 3rd top grossing movie of 2017 Guardians Of The Galaxy 2. This exposure catapulted the song and group to #1 on the iTunes chart for 3 weeks last spring. Sweet’s hit, “Ballroom Blitz” was in the international trailer for Suicide Squad and received 13 million downloads.

The Sweet reformed in 2008 and during the ten years of this lineup has played 100s of shows including a South American tour with Journey as well as Boston, Sammy Hagar, Joan Jett, Peter Frampton and Steve Winwood, to name just a few. Don’t be surprised who might join the band on stage for this 50th anniversary tour; everyone will want to be part of the “Blitz” for this major event! For more information, go to thesweetband.com.

Tour dates:

March

30 - The Token Lounge - Westland, MI

31 - Arcada Theater - St. Charles, IL (Chicago)

April

26 - Gramercy Theatre - New York City, NY

27 - Havana - New Hope, PA

28 - Riviera Theatre - North Tonawanda, NY

29 - F.M. Kirby Center - Wilkes-Barre, PA (with Quiet Riot & House Of Lourdes)

30 - Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall - Wantagh, NY (with Quiet Riot & House Of Lourdes)

July

20 - Moondance Jam - Walker, MN

August

11 - Rock the River - Kelowna, BC

17 - Rock the Beach - Vancouver, BC

18 - Rock the River - Saskatoon, SK

31 - Fairmont Opera House - Fairmont, MN

September

1 - A.B.A.T.E. of Minnesota, Litchfield, MN