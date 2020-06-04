THE SWEET Founding Member / Bassist STEVE PRIEST Dead At 72

Steve Priest, founding member and bassist of glam rock band The Sweet (also known as Sweet), has passed away at 72 years of age. Keyboardist Stevie Stewart shared the news via the band's Facebook page:

"Dear Friends and Fans, We have very sad news. Please see the below statement from Steve Priest’s family. Love, Richie, Stevie, Mitch & Paulie."

The statement from Steve Priest’s family reads: "It is with a heavy heart that we announce at 8:25 AM, PT today, Steve Priest, founding member of The Sweet, passed away. He is survived by his wife, Maureen, three daughters, Lisa, Danielle & Maggie and 3 grandchildren, Jordan, Jade & Hazel."



Andy Scott, original guitarist for The Sweet, posted the following message on social media:

"Then there was one!

"I am in pieces right now. Steve Priest has passed away. His wife Maureen and I have kept in contact and though his health was failing I never envisaged this moment. Never. My thoughts are with his family. x

"He was the best bass player I ever played with. The noise we made as a band was so powerful. From that moment in the summer of 1970 when set off on our Musical Odyssey the world opened up and the rollercoaster ride started! He eventually followed his heart and moved to the USA. First New York then LA.

"Rest in Peace brother. All my love." - Andy



The Sweet tasted their first success in the UK charts, with hits like "Block Buster!" (1973), "Hell Raiser" (1973), "The Ballroom Blitz" (1973) and "Teenage Rampage" (1974). In the US, the band scored top ten hits with "Little Willy", "The Ballroom Blitz", "Fox On The Run" and "Love Is Like Oxygen".