THE SWEET To Celebrate 50 Years With A Stage Show Spectacular

The iconic rock band The Sweet is celebrating their 50th anniversary with a new multi-media presentation integrating their high-energy stage show with original footage of the band’s early performances and audio interludes which brings the audience back in time. This monumental new rock production is a must see show for 2018. Sweet will kick off their 2018 anniversary tour with a show at The Whiskey on the famed Sunset Strip on December 22nd, 2017.

One of the most influential British rock bands of all time, The Sweet rose to worldwide fame in the 1970s as the premier glam rock act. The band achieved a rocket ride to success with numerous hits including: “Ballroom Blitz,” “Fox On The Run,” “Love Is Like Oxygen,” “Little Willy,” “Action,” “Teenage Rampage,” “ACDC,” Blockbuster” and “Hell Raiser, to name just a few. Around the world the group has sold over 55 million records.

Sweet’s lineup is founding member Steve Priest on bass and vocals, the show’s producer and drummer Richie Onori, Stevie Stewart on keyboards and guitar virtuoso Mitch Perry. Musician, actor and artist Paulie Z, known for work with his band ZO2 and starring in the hit IFC series, Z Rock, brings his theatrical and enthralling lead singing talents as a new addition to Sweet.

Sweet are experiencing a resurgence with the use of two of their biggest hits featured in two blockbuster movies and the 2017 World Series. “Fox On The Run” was featured on both the soundtrack and trailers of the 3rd top grossing movie of 2017 Guardians of the Galaxy 2. This exposure catapulted the song and group to #1 on the iTunes chart for 3 weeks last spring. “Fox” was also played during the 2017 World Series on the Fox Television Network. Sweet’s hit, “Ballroom Blitz” was in the international trailer for “Suicide Squad” and received 13 million downloads.

The Sweet reformed in 2008 and during the ten years of this lineup has played hundreds of shows including a South American tour with Journey as well as Boston, Sammy Hagar, Joan Jett, Peter Frampton and Steve Winwood, to name just a few. Don’t be surprised who might join the band on stage for this 50th anniversary tour; everyone will want to be part of the “Blitz” for this once in a lifetime major event.

Dates:

December

22 – Los Angeles, CA – Whisky A Go Go

January

28 – Scottsdale, AZ – Blk Live

March

30 – Westland, MI – The Token Lounge

31 – St. Charles, IL – Arcada Theater

April

26 – New York City, NY – Gramercy Theater

27 – New Hope, PA – Havana

28 – North Tonawanda, NY – Riviera Theatre