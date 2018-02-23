THE SWORD Debut "Twilight Sunrise" Lyric Video

The Sword will release their sixth studio album, Used Future, on March 23rd. A lyric video for the track "Twilight Sunrise" can be found below.

The album was recorded in Portland, Oregon with producer Tucker Martine (My Morning Jacket, The Decemberists, First Aid Kit).

Pre-orders for multiple bundles available from both the band’s webstore and the label’s store. This includes an exclusive “8-Track” version featuring a USB drive containing the full album and visualizer, housed in an authentic 8-Track cassette shell, and a vinyl version with bonus 12” “Serpent Weather” single featuring art by Thomas Hooper. Pre-order from band here, or from label here.

Tracklisting:

Prelude

"Deadly Nightshade"

"Twilight Sunrise"

"The Wild Sky"

"Intermezzo"

"Sea Of Green"

"Nocturne"

"Don't Get Too Comfortable"

"Used Future"

"Come And Gone"

"Book Of Thoth"

"Brown Mountain"

Reprise

"Twilight Sunrise" lyric video:

"Deadly Nightshade":

The band will do extensive touring throughout 2018. The dates for the first leg of the tour are below. Support on leg one will be provided by King Buffalo. VIP experiences will be available on all tour dates. Info on the VIPs can be found here.

Tour dates:

March

21 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

23 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

25 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

26 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore

27 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

29 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

30 - Spokane, WA - The Pin

31 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

April

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

3 - Grand Junction, CO - The Mesa Theater

4 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

6 - Lincoln, NE - The Bourbon Theatre

7 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

8 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

9 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

10 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall/Lounge 1884

11 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre

12 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

(Photo - Dean Dickinson)