THE SWORD Release Cover Of RUSH Classic "Working Man"; Video

Austin, Texas heavy riff masters, The Sword, have released the third and final instalment of their 3-song mini-series - Conquest Of Quarantine lockdown session - a bone rattling cover of the Rush classic "Working Man". Watch below.

The Sword bassist Bryan Richie comments, "In the early 2000s we were given a CD by one of Kyle’s record store buddies with SLUSH scrawled across it and little did we know what a wild ride awaited us. This dude had taken his favourite Rush songs and dropped the pitch control on his record player as low as it would go - taking these classic Rush tracks and turning them into a C standard sludge fest with the most air drumable drums!! Does it doom? Heck yes it does. Enjoy our cover of the classic Rush track 'Working Man' with a Slush’y spin."

The Conquest Of Quarantine lockdown session marks The Sword's first live performance together since the band went on hiatus in 2018. Rolling out a track a week over the last three weeks, the first track showed the band putting their own inimitable spin on the T-Rex classic, "Children Of The Revolution". The second track is a rendition of their mammoth hit "Winter's Wolves" from their debut album, Age Of Winters.

The Sword's triumphant live return from hiatus was scheduled to be with Primus this summer as part of their mammoth A Tribute To Kings US trek. But the pandemic had other plans. Not wishing to deprive fans of the live performances they've been waiting so long to see, The Sword got creative and so was birthed the Conquest Of Quarantine lockdown session.

Explains Bryan Richie, “It was a lot of fun getting together with Kyle and Jimmy to record these tracks, and thanks to the miracles of modern technology we were able to lay down a wicked session with JD all the way from North Carolina. Crank this from the comforts of your couch, Conquest of Quarantine brought to you with minimal overdubs and maximum rocking.”

Thankfully, fans will still be able to catch the The Sword in person with Primus on the rescheduled A Tribute To Kings tour in 2021. Details and tickets here.