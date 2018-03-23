THE SWORD Release "Used Future" Music Video; New Tour Dates Announced

In celebration of today's release of their sixth studio album, Used Future, The Sword premiere the video for the album's title cut. The video, created by acclaimed Austin-based video game producers Rooster Teeth, can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

Prelude

"Deadly Nightshade"

"Twilight Sunrise"

"The Wild Sky"

"Intermezzo"

"Sea Of Green"

"Nocturne"

"Don't Get Too Comfortable"

"Used Future"

"Come And Gone"

"Book Of Thoth"

"Brown Mountain"

Reprise

"Used Future" video:

"Twilight Sunrise" lyric video:

"Deadly Nightshade":

In addition, the band today announce the dates for leg three of the Used Future tour which starts on June 7th in Albuquerque, NM. Support on all dates of leg three will be provided by Atomic Bitchwax.

The complete tour dates (legs 1, 2, and 3) are listed here. VIP packages for all shows can be purchased here

Leg 3 dates:

June

7 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

8 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

9 - San Diego, CA - Belly Up

11 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

12 - Bellingham, WA - Wild Buffalo

13 - Vancouver, BC - Venue

15 - Calgary, AB - Marquee

16 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

17 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

18 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid

20 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

21 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls Theatre

23 - Washington, DC - Rock n' Roll Hotel

24 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

26 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's

27 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

29 - Hot Springs, AR - Maxine's

(Photo - Jack Thompson)