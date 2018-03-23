THE SWORD Release "Used Future" Music Video; New Tour Dates Announced
March 23, 2018, 24 minutes ago
In celebration of today's release of their sixth studio album, Used Future, The Sword premiere the video for the album's title cut. The video, created by acclaimed Austin-based video game producers Rooster Teeth, can be seen below.
Tracklisting:
Prelude
"Deadly Nightshade"
"Twilight Sunrise"
"The Wild Sky"
"Intermezzo"
"Sea Of Green"
"Nocturne"
"Don't Get Too Comfortable"
"Used Future"
"Come And Gone"
"Book Of Thoth"
"Brown Mountain"
Reprise
"Used Future" video:
"Twilight Sunrise" lyric video:
"Deadly Nightshade":
In addition, the band today announce the dates for leg three of the Used Future tour which starts on June 7th in Albuquerque, NM. Support on all dates of leg three will be provided by Atomic Bitchwax.
The complete tour dates (legs 1, 2, and 3) are listed here. VIP packages for all shows can be purchased here
Leg 3 dates:
June
7 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
8 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole
9 - San Diego, CA - Belly Up
11 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
12 - Bellingham, WA - Wild Buffalo
13 - Vancouver, BC - Venue
15 - Calgary, AB - Marquee
16 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
17 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
18 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid
20 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
21 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls Theatre
23 - Washington, DC - Rock n' Roll Hotel
24 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
26 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's
27 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
29 - Hot Springs, AR - Maxine's
(Photo - Jack Thompson)