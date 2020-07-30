THE SWORD Release "Winter's Wolves" From Conquest Of Quarantine Lockdown Sessions; Video

Austin, Texas heavy riff masters, The Sword, have unveiled "Winter's Wolves", the second instalment of their 3-song Conquest Of Quarantine lockdown session. "Winter's Wolves" was originally released in 2006, on The Sword's Age Of Winters debut album.

Frontman JD Cronise comments, "The original demo title of this song was 'A Druid’s Curse', and the lyrics are in fact intended to be a literal curse. Although it was written in the early 2000’s, I find it to be even more relevant today."

Bassist Bryan Richie adds, "Envision large plumes of cannabis smoke or get DIY on it and create your own as you listen to this quarantine rendition of our classic track Winter's Wolves. It was just as fun and lively as the original version we cranked out in my bedroom some 15 years ago now! Hope y'all enjoy!"

The lockdown session marks The Sword's first live performance together since the band went on hiatus in 2018. The first track shared, which premiered last week, showed the band putting their own inimitable spin on the T-Rex classic, "Children Of The Revolution". Watch that below and stay tuned for the final instalment soon.

The Sword's triumphant live return from hiatus was scheduled to be with Primus this summer as part of their mammoth A Tribute To Kings US trek. But the pandemic had other plans. Not wishing to deprive fans of the live performances they've been waiting so long to see, The Sword got creative and hatched the Conquest Of Quarantine lockdown session.

Explains bassist Bryan Richie, “It was a lot of fun getting together with Kyle and Jimmy to record these tracks, and thanks to the miracles of modern technology we were able to lay down a wicked session with JD all the way from North Carolina. Crank this from the comforts of your couch, Conquest of Quarantine brought to you with minimal overdubs and maximum rocking.”

Thankfully, fans will still be able to catch the The Sword in person with Primus on the rescheduled A Tribute To Kings tour in 2021. Details and tickets here.