THE SWORD To Release Greetings From… Live Album In May

The Sword will release their first ever live album, Greetings From…, on May 5th. The band recorded all of the shows on their Fall 2016 support tour with Opeth and chose nine songs to make up the track listing on the album.

Starting today the album will be available for pre-order on iTunes with the track “Maiden, Mother And Crone” being an instant grat track with every order. Vinyl and physical CDs can be pre-ordered at the band’s webstore and also at the Razor & Tie webstore.

Those ordering on the band’s webstore have a choice of multiple bundles including a custom laminate, slip mat, exclusive t-shirt, and a limited edition signed lithograph of the album’s cover art. The label’s webstore will feature bundles with an exclusive t-shirt and hoodie.

To support the release of the album, the band will be doing two legs of touring in May and July. The May tour, focusing mainly on the eastern half of the US, will feature eight shows supporting Clutch and Lucero, and 11 headline dates featuring support by Croy & The Boys, Mount Carmel , and Pontiak on various dates. The July dates will be focused on the West Coast and support on all shows will be provided by Big Jesus.

The band will commence the recording of their 6th studio album in September with a release scheduled in early 2018.