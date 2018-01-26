THE SWORD To Release Used Future Album In March; "Deadly Nightshade" Track Streaming
January 26, 2018, 9 hours ago
The Sword will release their sixth studio album, Used Future, on March 23rd. The album was recorded in Portland, Oregon with producer Tucker Martine (My Morning Jacket, The Decemberists, First Aid Kit).
Pre-order begins today with multiple bundles available from both the band’s webstore and the label’s store. This includes an exclusive “8-Track” version featuring a USB drive containing the full album and visualizer, housed in an authentic 8-Track cassette shell, and a vinyl version with bonus 12” “Serpent Weather” single featuring art by Thomas Hooper.
Pre-order from band here, or pre-order from label here.
Also premiering today is a video stream of the first single, "Deadly Nightshade". The track is available as an instant grat track for anyone preordering the album from iTunes.
The band will do extensive touring throughout 2018. The dates for the first leg of the tour are below. Support on leg one will be provided by King Buffalo. VIP experiences will be available on all tour dates. Info on the VIPs can be found here.
Tour dates:
March
21 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
23 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls
24 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
25 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey
26 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore
27 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
29 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
30 - Spokane, WA - The Pin
31 - Boise, ID - Neurolux
April
2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
3 - Grand Junction, CO - The Mesa Theater
4 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
6 - Lincoln, NE - The Bourbon Theatre
7 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
8 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II
9 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
10 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall/Lounge 1884
11 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre
12 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
(Photo - Dean Dickinson)