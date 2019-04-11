THE TEMPERANCE MOVEMENT And TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN Announce Summer Tour Dates

Get ready for a riff fest this summer, as The Temperance Movement and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown embark on a co-headline tour withThomas Wynn & The Believers. The trek kicks off on July 1st in Philadelphia and runs through July 11th in Denver. The Temperance Movement and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown will also appear at Ride Fest in Telluride, Colorado on July 13th and 14th. All dates are below.

July

1 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

2 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

3 - Dewey Beach, DE - Rusty Rudder

6 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

7 - Detroit, MI - Shelter at St. Andrews

9 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

11 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

13 - Telluride, CO - Ride Fest (Main)*

14 - Telluride, CO - Ride Fest (Night Ride)*

*Festival Date; No Thomas Wynn