THE TEMPERANCE MOVEMENT Announce New Album And 2018 European Tour

British rock and rollers, The Temperance Movement, have returned with news of a brand new studio album to be released in early 2018, supported by a European headlining tour.

Following a whirlwind few years in which they released two Top 20 albums, toured around the world and shared the stage with rock megastars The Rolling Stones, The Temperance Movement are finally back, having been hard at work behind the scenes preparing for an even bigger year in 2018. The band's new album, A Deeper Cut, is due to be released on February 16th, and features 12 brand new songs which draw on the band's recent experiences and showcase their ever-improving songwriting abilities.

"This is my favourite record we've made so far and I'm more excited about getting this out there than I have been about any of the previous albums," states guitarist Paul Sayer. "I feel like we've really captured what the band is about on this one; I can't wait for people to hear it and I can't wait to get out on the road and play it live to everyone."

Guitarist Matt White, who makes his recording debut with The Temperance Movement on A Deeper Cut, adds: "There isn't an ounce of fat on this album. Everything that is on there happened because it was absolutely necessary and vital that it was put down. It's both a nod to the past and a wink to the future. It was a pleasure to be involved in writing and recording with The Temperance Movement for the first time. I feel that together, with [producer] Sam Miller, we have surpassed any expectations that were placed upon us and that we have produced the finest body of work from the band to date."

A Deeper Cut will be available to pre-order starting this Friday, November 3rd on limited edition signed digipak CD, regular digipak CD, regular vinyl, and limited edition signed coloured vinyl. Head to the Earache webstore from Friday to reserve your copy.

The Temperance Movement are returning to the UK this week for a sold out, back-to-the-roots tour, before heading out on a full European tour in 2018 in support of A Deeper Cut. Find the band’s tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Rob Blackham)