THE TEMPERANCE MOVEMENT Announce Scottish Acoustic Shows
January 30, 2017, an hour ago
British rock 'n' rollers, The Temperance Movement, have announced a string of live acoustic shows, set to take place throughout Scotland in March.
The band played three special acoustic shows in London, Manchester and Glasgow in December, and due to popular demand, have decided to extend the events into more cities and towns which sometimes get missed out on major tours.
The intimate shows give fans the rare opportunity to witness The Temperance Movement performing acoustic versions of some of their biggest hits, including songs from their latest album, White Bear, which was released in January 2016 and went straight to number one in the UK Rock Chart.
Dates:
March
15 - Edinburgh, UK - Liquid Room
16 - Inverness, UK - Ironworks
17 - Dundee, UK - Fat Sam's
18 - Aberdeen, UK - Garage
Tickets are available now at this location.