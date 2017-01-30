THE TEMPERANCE MOVEMENT Announce Scottish Acoustic Shows

British rock 'n' rollers, The Temperance Movement, have announced a string of live acoustic shows, set to take place throughout Scotland in March.

The band played three special acoustic shows in London, Manchester and Glasgow in December, and due to popular demand, have decided to extend the events into more cities and towns which sometimes get missed out on major tours.

The intimate shows give fans the rare opportunity to witness The Temperance Movement performing acoustic versions of some of their biggest hits, including songs from their latest album, White Bear, which was released in January 2016 and went straight to number one in the UK Rock Chart.

Dates:

March

15 - Edinburgh, UK - Liquid Room

16 - Inverness, UK - Ironworks

17 - Dundee, UK - Fat Sam's

18 - Aberdeen, UK - Garage

Tickets are available now at this location.