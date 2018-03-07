THE TEMPERANCE MOVEMENT Debut "Caught In The Middle" Music Video

British rock and rollers The Temperance Movement recently released their new record, A Deeper Cut, via Earache. Today, the band have released the first official video from the album, for the single "Caught In The Middle". The video was directed by the legendary Charlie Lightening and was filmed in one shot at legendary RAK Studios. Watch below.

A Deeper Cut features 12 brand new songs, which draw on the band's recent experiences and showcase their songwriting evolution towards a defining sound, which blends lyrical intensity and flawless music performance into a continuum of exciting rock. The album is available to order on limited edition signed digipak CD, regular digipak CD, regular vinyl, and limited edition signed coloured vinyl. Head to the Earache webstore to reserve your copy.

Tracklisting:

“Caught In The Middle”

“Built-In Forgetter”

“Love And Devotion”

“A Deeper Cut”

“Backwater Zoo”

“Another Spiral”

“Beast Nation”

“The Way It Was And The Way It Is Now”

“Higher Than The Sun”

“Children”

“There's Still Time”

“The Wonders We've Seen”

"Caught In The Middle" video:

“Love And Devotion”:

“Another Spiral”:

“A Deeper Cut”:

“Built-In Forgetter”:

Find the band’s tour itinerary here.