THE TEMPERANCE MOVEMENT Launch Online Treasure Hunt For New Song

Calling all quizzers, clue-seekers and puzzlers! British rock and rollers The Temperance Movement have launched an online treasure hunt for their new song, "Built-In Forgetter", and you could be amongst the first people in the world to hear the brand new track.

Taken from the upcoming new album A Deeper Cut, "Built-In Forgetter" is due to be released publicly this Friday, December 1st, but fans are being invited to seek out the song online a day early in an interactive treasure hunt, with the reward being a completely free download of the new song to keep forever.

To get involved in the hunt, you first need to head over to The Temperance Movement (Movement) Facebook group and join up. From there, listen to the five audio clues in order, work out the song names and make a note of the initials (the clues will also be posted on the Earache Instagram). When you have the initials for all five songs, put them together to make an Instagram URL and make your way to the secret page.

Lastly, look in the bio on the secret Instagram page and follow the trail over to Twitter, where you will be rewarded with a download link for "Built-In Forgetter" - yours to keep for free, forever. Let the hunt begin!!!

Due to be released on February 16th, A Deeper Cut features 12 brand new songs which draw from the band's recent triumphs, including two Top 20 albums, touring around the world and sharing the stage with such rock megastars as The Rolling Stones.

A Deeper Cut is available for pre-order on limited edition signed digipak CD, regular digipak CD, regular vinyl, and limited edition signed coloured vinyl. Head to the Earache webstore to reserve your copy. Listen to the album’s opening track, “Caught In The Middle, below.

Tracklisting:

“Caught In The Middle”

“Built-In Forgetter”

“Love And Devotion”

“A Deeper Cut”

“Backwater Zoo”

“Another Spiral”

“Beast Nation”

“The Way It Was And The Way It Is Now”

“Higher Than The Sun”

“Children”

“There's Still Time”

“The Wonders We've Seen”

“Caught In The Middle”:

Find the band’s tour itinerary here.