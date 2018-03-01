THE TEMPERANCE MOVEMENT Release "A Deeper Cut" Live Video From YouTube Space, London Session

British rock and rollers The Temperance Movement recently released their new record, A Deeper Cut, via Earache. In the new video below, the band perform the album's title track live at YouTube Space, London:

A Deeper Cut blasted in the UK charts. The album officially entered at #6 in the official UK Albums chart. The band also entered at #1 in the Indie chart, #1 in the Rock chart and #1 in the Vinyl chart.

"A massive and humbling moment for us..." comments guitarist Paul Sayer. "Our new album A Deeper Cut has charted at number 6 in the UK album charts in its week of release. #1 in Rock, #1 in Indie, #1 in Vinyl. Thank you to everyone involved, and above all our amazing fans for their support!"

The chart placings are extraordinary as this comes during the week of the Brit Awards where, traditionally, Brit-nominated artists dominate the album chart Top 10.

The album is the highest ever album chart debut for Earache Records (Rival Sons, Blackberry Smoke) in their 33 year history.

A Deeper Cut features 12 brand new songs, which draw on the band's recent experiences and showcase their songwriting evolution towards a defining sound, which blends lyrical intensity and flawless music performance into a continuum of exciting rock. The album is available to order on limited edition signed digipak CD, regular digipak CD, regular vinyl, and limited edition signed coloured vinyl. Head to the Earache webstore to reserve your copy.

Tracklisting:

“Caught In The Middle”

“Built-In Forgetter”

“Love And Devotion”

“A Deeper Cut”

“Backwater Zoo”

“Another Spiral”

“Beast Nation”

“The Way It Was And The Way It Is Now”

“Higher Than The Sun”

“Children”

“There's Still Time”

“The Wonders We've Seen”

“Love And Devotion”:

“Another Spiral”:

“A Deeper Cut”:

“Built-In Forgetter”:

“Caught In The Middle”:

Find the band’s tour itinerary here.