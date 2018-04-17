THE TEMPERANCE MOVEMENT Release “Another Spiral” Live Video From YouTube Space, London

British rock and rollers The Temperance Movement have released an exclusive live performance video of their song "Another Spiral", which was recorded at a recent YouTube session in London. The track is taken from the band's brand new studio album, A Deeper Cut, out now.

More videos from the session can be seen below:

Tour dates:

June

8 - Madrid, Spain - Garage Sound Festival

9 - Castle Donington, UK - Download Festival

10 - Aberdeen, UK - The Garage

July

6 - Glasgow, UK - TRNSMT Festival

9 - Verona, Italy - Verona Arena

11 - Nichelino, Italy - Palazzina di Caccia di Stupinigi

13 - Aix-les-Bains, France - Musilac Aix-les-Bains Festival

20 - Hamina, Finland - Hamina Bastioni

21 - Tammisaari, Finland - Stallörsparken

28 - Breitenbach am Herzberg, Germany - Burg Herzberg Festival

Get tickets here.