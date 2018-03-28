THE TEMPERANCE MOVEMENT Release “Built-In Forgetter” Live Video From YouTube Session

British rock and rollers The Temperance Movement have released an exclusive live performance video of their song "Built-In Forgetter", which was recorded at a recent YouTube session in London.

The track is taken from the band's brand new studio album, A Deeper Cut, which stormed into the Official UK Albums Chart at No. 6, as well as taking top spot in the indie, rock, and vinyl charts.

Following a whirlwind few years in which they released multiple Top 20 albums, toured around the world and shared the stage with rock megastars The Rolling Stones, The Temperance Movement are finally back, having been hard at work behind the scenes preparing for an even bigger year in 2018. A Deeper Cut features 12 brand new songs which draw on the band's recent experiences and showcase their ever-improving songwriting abilities.

“Love And Devotion”:

“Another Spiral”:

“A Deeper Cut”:

“Built-In Forgetter”:

“Caught In The Middle”:

Find the band’s tour itinerary here.