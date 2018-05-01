THE TEMPERANCE MOVEMENT Release “Higher Than The Sun” Live Video From YouTube Space, London
May 1, 2018, 2 hours ago
British rock and rollers The Temperance Movement have released an exclusive live performance video of their song "Higher Than The Sun", which was recorded at a recent YouTube session in London. The track is taken from the band's brand new studio album, A Deeper Cut, out now.
More videos from the session can be seen below:
Tour dates:
June
8 - Madrid, Spain - Garage Sound Festival
9 - Castle Donington, UK - Download Festival
10 - Aberdeen, UK - The Garage
July
6 - Glasgow, UK - TRNSMT Festival
9 - Verona, Italy - Verona Arena
11 - Nichelino, Italy - Palazzina di Caccia di Stupinigi
13 - Aix-les-Bains, France - Musilac Aix-les-Bains Festival
20 - Hamina, Finland - Hamina Bastioni
21 - Tammisaari, Finland - Stallörsparken
28 - Breitenbach am Herzberg, Germany - Burg Herzberg Festival
Get tickets here.