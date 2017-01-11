THE TEMPERANCE MOVEMENT Release Live Bear EP Featuring Cover Of DAVID BOWIE Classic “Ziggy Stardust”; Audio Online

British rock 'n' rollers, The Temperance Movement, have teamed up with streaming service Deezer for the release of an exclusive new live EP.

The Live Bear EP was recorded at the band's London show during their January 2016 European tour, and features five tracks including a rendition of David Bowie's "Ziggy Stardust" in honour of the late icon.

Frontman Phil Campbell comments: "January 2016 was an exciting time for The Temperance Movement. We released our second album and embarked on a nationwide UK tour with The Sheepdogs, playing to 2000 people a night in some of the best venues in the country. The tracks on this EP were recorded at The Forum in London on Wednesday, 27th January, the final date of the tour. Although all the nights were recorded, this was by far the best. We opened the show that night with David Bowie's “Ziggy Stardust” in honour of the great man from Beckenham who passed the week before our tour started. His death rocked the world and we felt it at our shows with calls from fans to play one of his songs, but we held back until London. That version is included here and we're very proud to share it on the first anniversary of his passing. Thank you to all who attended those shows. It was an exhilarating experience which I'll never forget."

Listen to the Live Bear EP now exclusively on Deezer at this location.

Live Bear EP tracklisting:

“Ziggy Stardust” (Live)

“Magnify” (Live)

“Modern Massacre” (Live)

“The Sun and Moon Roll Around Too Soon” (Live)

“I Hope I'm Not Losing My Mind” (Live)

Don't miss The Temperance Movement live on tour:

January

20 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

21 - Nancy, France - Le Hublot

22 - Lille, France - Le Splendid

24 - Paris, France - Divan Du Monde (Sold Out)

26 - Rennes, France - L'Ubu

27 - La Roche-sur-Yon, France - Fuzz'Yon

28 - Cognac, France - Le West Rock

29 - Limoges, France - La Fourmi

February

1 - Besançon, France - La Rodia

2 - Lyon, France - La Marquise

3 - Marseille, France - Le Moulin

4 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum