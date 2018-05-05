THE TEMPERANCE MOVEMENT Release “Pride” Live Video From YouTube Space, London

British rock and rollers The Temperance Movement have released an exclusive live performance video of their song "Pride", which was recorded at a recent YouTube session in London. The track is taken from the band's brand new studio album, A Deeper Cut, out now.

More videos from the session can be seen below:

Tour dates:

June
8 - Madrid, Spain - Garage Sound Festival
9 - Castle Donington, UK - Download Festival
10 - Aberdeen, UK - The Garage

July
6 - Glasgow, UK - TRNSMT Festival
9 - Verona, Italy - Verona Arena
11 - Nichelino, Italy - Palazzina di Caccia di Stupinigi
13 - Aix-les-Bains, France - Musilac Aix-les-Bains Festival
20 - Hamina, Finland - Hamina Bastioni
21 - Tammisaari, Finland - Stallörsparken
28 - Breitenbach am Herzberg, Germany - Burg Herzberg Festival

Get tickets here.



