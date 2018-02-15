THE TEMPERANCE MOVEMENT Release Surprise Single "Love And Devotion"; Audio Streaming

British rock and rollers The Temperance Movement, will release their new record, A Deeper Cut, on February 16th via Earache, and in conjunction they will embark on an extensive European headlining tour. To sweeten the wait, the band just released a brand new single, "Love and Devotion". The track is the fifth single taken from the forthcoming record and it deeply catches the essence of the band's soundscape. Listen below.

A Deeper Cut features 12 brand new songs, which draw on the band's recent experiences and showcase their songwriting evolution towards a defining sound, which blends lyrical intensity and flawless music performance into a continuum of exciting rock.

"This is my favourite record we've made so far and I'm more excited about getting this out there than I have been about any of the previous albums," states guitarist Paul Sayer. "I feel like we've really captured what the band is about on this one; I can't wait for people to hear it and I can't wait to get out on the road and play it live to everyone."

Guitarist Matt White, who makes his recording debut with The Temperance Movement on A Deeper Cut, adds: "There isn't an ounce of fat on this album. Everything that is on there happened because it was absolutely necessary and vital that it was put down. It's both a nod to the past and a wink to the future. It was a pleasure to be involved in writing and recording with The Temperance Movement for the first time. I feel that together, with [producer] Sam Miller, we have surpassed any expectations that were placed upon us and that we have produced the finest body of work from the band to date."

A Deeper Cut is available for pre-order on limited edition signed digipak CD, regular digipak CD, regular vinyl, and limited edition signed coloured vinyl. Head to the Earache webstore to reserve your copy.

Tracklisting:

“Caught In The Middle”

“Built-In Forgetter”

“Love And Devotion”

“A Deeper Cut”

“Backwater Zoo”

“Another Spiral”

“Beast Nation”

“The Way It Was And The Way It Is Now”

“Higher Than The Sun”

“Children”

“There's Still Time”

“The Wonders We've Seen”

“Love And Devotion”:

“Another Spiral”:

“A Deeper Cut”:

“Built-In Forgetter”:

“Caught In The Middle”:

Find the band’s tour itinerary here.