THE TEMPERANCE MOVEMENT Sign To Spinefarm Records Imprint Snakefarm Records

British five-piece The Temperance Movement have signed to Spinefarm Records' imprint Snakefarm Records. Their third album A Deeper Cut is due out August 3rd. The band will also tour North America this summer, serving as support for Deep Purple and Judas Priest. All dates are below.

The album is simultaneously anthemic, defiant and cathartic. It bears echoes of the great rock 'n' roll icons of the '60s and '70s - The Faces and Led Zeppelin, Free, and The Rolling Stones - whose singer, Mick Jagger, gave them the ultimate accolade when he handpicked The Temperance Movement to support the Stones in Europe in 2014 and in the US in 2015.

But A Deeper Cut is no period piece. New songs such as the electrifying "Caught In The Middle," the swaggering "Built-in Forgetter," and the emotionally charged title track are the sound of a band reborn.

"As the name suggests, A Deeper Cut is a deeper album, a more honest album," says singer Phil Campbell. "It's not us hiding, or pretending to be something we're not. It's us saying, 'This is what the band is.'"

"The over-riding feeling was that we'd been through this period of turmoil in the band," says guitarist Paul Sayer. "Our belief in what we were doing had been challenged. It would have been very easy to walk away from it all."



Tour dates with Deep Purple, Judas Priest:

August

21 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

22 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

24 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

25 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

27 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

29 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

30 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

September

1 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

2 - Bethel Woods, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

5 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

6 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

8 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

9 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

11 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

12 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

14 - Atlanta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre

16 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

18 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

20 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Casino*

21 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs*

23 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

26 - San Diego, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

27 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

29 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

30 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre