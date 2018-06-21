THE TEMPERANCE MOVEMENT Sign To Spinefarm Records Imprint Snakefarm Records
June 21, 2018, 13 minutes ago
British five-piece The Temperance Movement have signed to Spinefarm Records' imprint Snakefarm Records. Their third album A Deeper Cut is due out August 3rd. The band will also tour North America this summer, serving as support for Deep Purple and Judas Priest. All dates are below.
The album is simultaneously anthemic, defiant and cathartic. It bears echoes of the great rock 'n' roll icons of the '60s and '70s - The Faces and Led Zeppelin, Free, and The Rolling Stones - whose singer, Mick Jagger, gave them the ultimate accolade when he handpicked The Temperance Movement to support the Stones in Europe in 2014 and in the US in 2015.
But A Deeper Cut is no period piece. New songs such as the electrifying "Caught In The Middle," the swaggering "Built-in Forgetter," and the emotionally charged title track are the sound of a band reborn.
"As the name suggests, A Deeper Cut is a deeper album, a more honest album," says singer Phil Campbell. "It's not us hiding, or pretending to be something we're not. It's us saying, 'This is what the band is.'"
"The over-riding feeling was that we'd been through this period of turmoil in the band," says guitarist Paul Sayer. "Our belief in what we were doing had been challenged. It would have been very easy to walk away from it all."
Tour dates with Deep Purple, Judas Priest:
August
21 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
22 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
24 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
25 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort
27 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre
29 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
30 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron
September
1 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
2 - Bethel Woods, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
5 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
6 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
8 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
9 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
11 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
12 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
14 - Atlanta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre
16 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
18 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
20 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Casino*
21 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs*
23 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
26 - San Diego, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
27 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
29 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
30 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre