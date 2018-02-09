THE TEMPERANCE MOVEMENT Streaming New Track "Another Spiral"

British rock and rollers The Temperance Movement are streaming the new song "Another Spiral", featured on their upcoming album, A Deeper Cut. Listen below.

Due to be released on February 16th, A Deeper Cut features 12 brand new songs which draw from the band's recent triumphs, including two Top 20 albums, touring around the world and sharing the stage with such rock megastars as The Rolling Stones.

A Deeper Cut is available for pre-order on limited edition signed digipak CD, regular digipak CD, regular vinyl, and limited edition signed coloured vinyl. Head to the Earache webstore to reserve your copy.

Tracklisting:

“Caught In The Middle”

“Built-In Forgetter”

“Love And Devotion”

“A Deeper Cut”

“Backwater Zoo”

“Another Spiral”

“Beast Nation”

“The Way It Was And The Way It Is Now”

“Higher Than The Sun”

“Children”

“There's Still Time”

“The Wonders We've Seen”

“Another Spiral”:

“A Deeper Cut”:

“Built-In Forgetter”:

“Caught In The Middle”:

