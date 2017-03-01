THE TEMPERANCE MOVEMENT To Launch North American Tour In April

UK rockers The Temperance Movement - frontman Phil Campbell, bassist Nick Fyffe, guitarist Paul Sayer, and drummer Damon Wilson - return to the US and Canada this spring for a 16-date North American tour beginning April 4th at The Mercury Lounge in NYC. The run of shows sees the band touching down in New York, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, Dallas and many more. See full tour dates below.

The Temperance Movement have always been most at-home on the road. After performing alongside prominent acts like The Rolling Stones, Deep Purple, Jamiroquai, and even James Brown, the London and Glasgow centered outfit released White Bear (Fantasy Records) last year to critical acclaim.

Hugely inspired by bands like AC/DC and The Black Crowes, The Temperance Movement, one of rock's new must-see live acts, have quickly built a rabid fan base in the UK and the States with their incendiary stage performances. Don't miss 'em.

North American tour dates:

April

4 - Mercury Lounge - New York, NY

6 - Wolf Den - Uncasville, CT

7 - Middle East - Cambridge, MA

8 - The Foundry - Philadelphia, PA

9 - Songbyrd - Washington, DC

11 - Shelter at St. Andrews - Detroit, MI

12 - The Horseshoe Tavern - Toronto, ON

14 - A&R Bar - Columbus, OH

15 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL

17 - High Watt - Nashville, TN

18 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

19 - Parish at House Of Blues - New Orleans, LA

21 - Jack Rabbits - Jacksonville, FL

22 - Visulite Theatre - Charlotte, NC

23 - Sweet Water 420 Fest - Atlanta, GA

July

8 - The Ride Festival - Telluride, CO

(Photo - Rob Blackham)